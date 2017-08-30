More than 8,000 without power in San Fernando Valley as heat wave continues

Southern California crews are working to restore power to thousands following outages during a wave of triple-digit heat that's strained the state's energy grid.

More than 8,000 customers were without electricity in the San Fernando Valley, where the temperature hit 112 degrees on Tuesday. To the north, outages affected nearly 3,000 residents in Bakersfield.

California energy authorities urged voluntary conservation of electricity Tuesday as temperatures soared.

Utility officials say they hope to have service restored sometime Wednesday morning.

Excessive-heat warnings and watches are blanketing inland regions and are likely into the weekend, forecasters say.