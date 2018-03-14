South L.A. woman known as 'Pretty Hoe' indicted on charges of sex trafficking of girls

She calls herself "the Most Hated Hoe in L.A."
Her website touts her "wild twerking videos" and her "run-ins with the law."
Now, federal prosecutors say there's more to add to the 22-year-old's resume: A grand jury has indicted Melanie Williams, known on social media as "Pretty Hoe," on five counts, including sex trafficking by force and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday.
Williams was arrested by Los Angeles police in December after allegedly assaulting a woman she'd recruited to work as a prostitute, federal authorities said.
According to an affidavit supporting the indictment, Williams took the woman's phone, pulled her hair and forced the woman to disrobe. Then, Williams threw a cup of bleach on the woman and beat her with a broomstick, leaving cuts on her face, the affidavit said.
The victim told authorities that Williams had in the past bent her fingers, pinched her lower lip and slapped her face. Williams also forced the woman to get her name, Melanie, tattooed on her wrist and face, the victim said.
Federal authorities took Williams into custody in February and have accused her of sex-trafficking two girls.
Williams is being held without bail and is due in court Friday for her arraignment. If convicted of all the charges, she faces 55 years in federal prison.
Twitter: @AleneTchek