Officials investigating inmate death at Mule Creek State prison as homicide

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California as a homicide, authorities said.

Inmate Wayne Bradley, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everett McCoy, 35, Bradley’s cellmate, was named as a suspect in his death, officials said. McCoy, who entered prison in 1999, was serving a sentence of 28 years to life for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Bradley, who entered prison in 2009, was serving a 25-year sentence for robbery.

Officials did not say how Bradley died.

Mule Creek State Prison, in Amador County, houses about 3,700 inmates. Movement of the inmates has been limited as the investigation into Bradley’s death continues.

