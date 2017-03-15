Charges filed against L.A. County probation supervisor in videotaped jail beating

An assault charge has been filed against a Los Angeles County probation supervisor who was present when several officers were caught on tape pummeling a 17-year-old inside a juvenile detention facility last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sergio Cano pleaded not guilty to one count of assault under color of authority in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if charges had been filed against the other probation officers involved in the incident, but court records indicate two other defendants have been charged in the case.

The incident was thrust into the public eye in the summer, when someone leaked a copy of the video to the blog WitnessLA. The news blog said at the time it wasn’t publishing the video because it involved a minor, but that the footage showed four officers punching and kicking a “non-combative 17-year-old probationer” while a supervisor looked on in April.

The officers and supervisor were placed on administrative leave shortly after the incident, probation officials said last year.

Cano has been a probation officer for 15 years, according to his attorney, Winston McKesson, who said the officers were dealing with an unruly inmate who had been violent earlier that same day.

“You had a kid here who was a criminal. You had a kid here who was being disruptive,” said McKesson, adding that he believed all charges against his client should be dismissed.

Cano was not physically involved in the altercation, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. If convicted he faces a maximum of three years in state prison, Risling said

Risling declined to comment on the status of the other officers involved in the incident.

Kerri Webb, a spokeswoman for the Probation Department, said her agency would release a statement later Wednesday. She did not provide information about the other officers involved in the incident, and could not say whether or not the inmate who was beaten was still in the probation department’s custody.

All of the officers involved in the incident and the inmate were transferred to different facilities after the beating took place.

The Probation Department, which runs three juvenile halls and 14 juvenile camps as well as monitoring both adult and juvenile probationers who are out of custody, has been dogged for years by abuse allegations and other scandals.

Two months after the incident in Sylmar, officials said a supervisor at Central Juvenile Hall in Los Angeles allegedly choked a teenager so aggressively that another employee called the Los Angeles Police Department. No charges were filed, and the supervisor was transferred to another facility.

The agency was also placed under a federal monitor for six years after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that stemmed from excessive force claims within the juvenile camps.

The Probation Department regained control of its jails in late 2015, but then-Chief Jerry Powers resigned from the agency a short time later amid reports that he had hired a woman for a management position while the two were romantically linked.

james.queally@latimes.com

