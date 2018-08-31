Naked man taken into custody following police pursuit through East Los Angeles

A naked man was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in East Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The pursuit began about 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Seigneur Avenue when officers spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen, said Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Herrera.
Officers chased the driver west on the 10 Freeway and through a residential area near Boyle Heights. He pulled over near the Pueblo del Sol apartment complex and jumped out of the still-moving truck, racing on a dirt footpath. The man, who was not wearing any clothes, ran past a homeless encampment and paused, put his hands up for a moment, then continued to flee.
The man crossed a roadway — narrowly dodging cars — and made his way into a heavily wooded area. He was apprehended at 6:22 a.m. on a hillside adjacent to the 101 Freeway near East 1st Street and Gabriel Garcia Marquez Street, Herrera said.
He has not been identified.