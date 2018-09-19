Car bursts into flames following suspected street racing crash in Santa Ana

Firefighters extinguished a stubborn blaze that destroyed a car Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash that authorities suspect was the result of street racing in Santa Ana.
Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 2000 block of Ritchey Street, a commercial area near the 55 Freeway, shortly after 12:20 a.m. after they received a report of a car engulfed in flames.
Witnesses told authorities that the Nissan Maxima was traveling at a high speed when it hit a large rock on the side of the road, spun out and burst into flames, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Erik Miranda told reporters at the scene.
The car’s driver exited the vehicle and fled, Miranda said.
Santa Ana police are investigating.