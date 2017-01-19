Rainfall creates tricky road conditions in L.A. County

The first in a trio of storms hitting Southern California created tricky conditions for motorists early Thursday, with a big rig collision on one freeway and a rock slide in another area.

The big rig collision shut down truck lanes on the southbound 5, north of Balboa, and southbound SR-14 truck lanes to the southbound 5. The lanes were expected to be closed for three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A call also came in at 4:35 a.m. about a rock slide at Las Virgenes and Malibu Canyon roads, said CHP Officer Alex Rubio. A road crew was working on clearing it when CHP arrived.

As far as driving in the rain: “The best advice would just be to slow down, reduce your speed,” Rubio said.

The downpour early Thursday was part of the first in a trio of storms. The rain was expected to slow later in the morning.

“It’s going to continue for a little while, then it’ll taper down,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “By 7 o’clock, we should be seeing scattered showers … the main energy is moving through us.”

The heaviest rain was over the eastern part of the county, over Long Beach and up to the San Gabriel Valley, Kaplan said.

On Thursday morning, the Malibu area received more than 1½ inches of rain, downtown had more than a half inch and the Hollywood Reservoir had almost three-quarters of an inch, Kaplan said.

A second storm will arrive Thursday night and could drop another 2 inches of rain and up to 3 inches in the San Gabriel Valley foothills by Saturday, according to Stuart Seto, of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The third storm is is predicted to be the strongest and will arrive Sunday. Fueled by warmer, moist air, the storm could dump up to 3 inches of rain in the valleys and foothills, and up to 5 inches of rain in the mountains.

“That could be the biggest one, as far as the rainmakers,” Kaplan said.

Times staff writer Joseph Serna contributed to this report.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia