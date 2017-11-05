Man shot to death in carjacking in Paramount, authorities say

A gunman tore through the streets of the Southland in a deadly rampage Sunday, fatally shooting a man and leaving another victim injured, officials said.

It began near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach, where a man behind the wheel of a red Lexus fired several shots skyward in a fit of road rage, said L.A. County Sheriff's Sgt. Aura Sierra.

No one was injured at that time, Sierra said, but the man then drove a few miles to an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Somerset Boulevard in Paramount, where at about 1:40 p.m. he shot and killed a man while trying to steal his car. The victim of the shooting was not identified.

The gunman then sped off in the Lexus, heading south.

Next, Sierra said, he stopped at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, where he carjacked a Mustang at gunpoint. The victims of the second carjacking, the sergeant said, were not injured.

The driver again fled, before crashing into a Cadillac at the intersection of Greenleaf Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, injuring the other driver. When deputies arrived, Sierra said, they learned that someone in a getaway car — a black Kia — had picked up the suspected gunman. The Kia was later found at a home in Compton, Sierra said, and several people were detained. It’s unclear if the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

