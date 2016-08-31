Assigning LAPD officers to work security at Rams games an illegal 'gift' from city, lawsuit claims

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine will file a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Los Angeles, alleging an illegal “gift of public funds” relating to police security at Rams home games.

The lawsuit is designed “to prevent the city from expending any additional taxpayer funds to provide over 200 LAPD officers free of charge to secure Rams home games,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

“Rams owner Stan Kroenke has refused to pay in full for the police services necessary to ensure public safety at his team's home games,” the statement said. “This free use of LAPD personnel constitutes an illegal gift of $2 million in public funds.”

A Rams representative declined to comment on the suit.

The Rams said in a statement earlier this month that they were working with the LAPD to reach an agreement on security arrangements. The team added that it was planning meetings with the LAPD and USC, which operates Memorial Coliseum.

Zine will also be joined in filing the lawsuit by Los Angeles resident James Bibeau.

A news conference about the lawsuit was scheduled at noon at the protective league offices.

