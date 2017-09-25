L.A. Now California: This just in
Gunman barricades himself in Rancho Palos Verdes yard after family disturbance

Joseph Serna
Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were in a standoff with an armed man in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Monday morning, authorities said.

About 5:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported family disturbance in the 6500 block of Seacove Drive, according to Deputy Guillermina Saldana.

When officers arrived, they were met by a man with a gun, she said.

Since that initial encounter the man has set himself up in a neighbor’s backyard, where the standoff is continuing, Saldana said. There have been no reported injuries.

Neighboring homes have been evacuated, officials said.

