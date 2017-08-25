Man convicted of killing his reality TV lawyer girlfriend in Redondo Beach

The boyfriend of Los Angeles police officer-turned-reality-TV attorney Loredana Nesci was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Nesci, the star of SundanceTV's "Loredana, Esq.," was killed inside the home she shared with 53-year-old Robert Reagan in the 1900 block of Nelson Avenue on July 22, 2015, Redondo police Sgt. Fabian Saucedo said the day after the killing. She was 47.

Reagan was "distraught" when he called police to the home that morning to report an emergency, Saucedo said.

"It was kind of weird actually. He didn’t say anything. It’s one of those things we call an unknown trouble call," Saucedo said at the time. "It was very vague, like, 'What’s going on?' "

Police automatically respond to 911 calls, so they drove by Nesci’s home — where Reagan waited outside, Saucedo said.

"He gave them details of what may have occurred, and as a result, [the officers] decided they better go in and check the welfare. That's where they found the body," Saucedo said at the time. "Obviously it was some kind of domestic dispute; otherwise, it wouldn’t have led to this."

After police discovered Nesci's body, Reagan was arrested. A knife was used in Nesci’s killing. Reagan faces up to 16 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 19.

A native of Connecticut, Nesci joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1996 and worked as a patrol officer in the southwest division, according to a biography on her website. An LAPD spokeswoman declined to confirm that Nesci was a former employee, citing privacy issues.

Nesci said she was among the officers present during the North Hollywood shootout in 1997.

Her career with the LAPD was brief. She left the department in 1998 and enrolled in law school at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. In 2004, she returned to California and melded her legal career with pursuits in entertainment and media, including hosting a radio show on KCAA-AM (1050).

