Three people found dead in Redondo Beach residence after report of shooting

Police are investigating the deaths of three people found in a home in Redondo Beach, after a reported shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of the Esplanade at around 10:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired inside a residence, Redondo Beach police said in a news release.

When officers entered the home, they found three people dead. The investigation is in the preliminary stage, police said, but investigators believed all involved parties were accounted for and that there were no outstanding suspects.

“There is no threat to the community stemming from this incident,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 937-6685.

