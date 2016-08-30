Homicide investigation underway in Reseda after body found

A homicide investigation is underway in Reseda after a man was found dead, police said.

A radio call came in around 1 a.m. for a possible shooting near Etiwanda Avenue and Valerio Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.

Officers found a victim and contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, Preciado said.

It is unclear if the man was a victim of a shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

