LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
L.A. Now
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Homicide investigation underway in Reseda after body found

A homicide investigation is underway in Reseda after a man was found dead, police said.

A radio call came in around 1 a.m. for a possible shooting near Etiwanda Avenue and Valerio Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.

Officers found a victim and contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, Preciado said. 

It is unclear if the man was a victim of a shooting. The investigation is ongoing. 

For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
67°