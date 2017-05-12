Santa Barbara man killed by deputies on San Diego-area Indian reservation

Authorities say a man shot and killed by San Diego County sheriff's deputies on the Barona Indian Reservation had tried to hit them with his car.

The man was identified Friday as 50-year-old Jeroen Koornwinder of Santa Barbara.

A report of a reckless driver sent deputies to the reservation Wednesday afternoon. They spotted a man in a truck and a chase began.

Authorities said that deputies tried to deploy a device to flatten the truck tires, but the driver sped up and tried to hit them, and other deputies opened fire.

The truck kept going, hitting a patrol car and then a Lexus before running off the road.

Koornwinder died at the scene.

Three women in the Lexus were hurt. Two remain hospitalized but are expected to survive.