Police seek rape suspect who was mistaken for ride-share driver

On Jan. 7, a woman left a Hollywood club and got inside a car, mistakenly thinking the ride-share she ordered had arrived. Instead, police said, the driver took the woman “to a secluded location” and sexually assaulted her.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30, 5-foot-9 and about 165 pounds. The woman said he told her that he owned an accounting business and worked with his brother, while another brother is in law enforcement, and that he “either lived or worked in the Long Beach area,” according to an LAPD news release. His car is described as “a late model four-door.”

People ordering rides from apps should make sure the car’s license plate matches the app and the driver matches their photo before getting into a car, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. License plates and photos are not always available, and Lopez did not know which ride-share service the victim was using.

Anyone with information should call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operation West Bureau-Sexual Assault Section at (213) 473-0447.

