Authorities investigate break-in at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home

Los Angeles police investigated a possible burglary at entertainer Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue about 9:30 p.m. after they received a report of a break-in, police said.
It is not clear what, if anything, was taken from the Grammy-winning singer’s home. Investigators remained at the scene until early Wednesday. Police did not provide any suspect description.
CBS2 reported that no one was home at the time, but employees were alerted to the break-in by an alarm system. One of Rihanna’s employees told the station he boarded up a glass door that had been shattered in the back of the home.
This is the second time this year that Rihanna’s home has been the target of a break-in. In May, police arrested a Fullerton man who they said hopped the fence onto her property and spent about 12 hours inside her home before being discovered by her assistant.