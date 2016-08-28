Teen shot and killed in parking lot of Riverside church

A teenager was shot and killed early Sunday in the parking lot of a Riverside church, according to police.

Police say the victim was walking with some friends shortly before 1:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue when they were confronted by someone and a fight broke out.

A suspect pulled out a handgun, shot the victim and fled, police said.

The victim was found by police in the parking lot of the Central Community Christian Fellowship. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the Riverside County coroner, but KTLA and a CBS Los Angeles report both identified him Sunday morning as Luis Quintanar.

Although police identified him as a 17-year-old, KTLA reported that the mother of the victim said he had recently celebrated his 18th birthday.

Riverside police detectives believe that others may have witnessed the crime and left before officers arrived. The department is asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call Det. Mike O’Boyle at (951) 353-7213 or Det. Dave Smith at (951) 353-7103.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter at @LATimesEmily

ALSO

Framed, Part 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?

'Granny flats' left in legal limbo amid City Hall debate

Jewelry, wine, clothing and sports tickets: D.A. collects more than $10,000 worth of gifts