Riverside community on lockdown as SWAT teams search for a man who shot at police

A neighborhood in Riverside is on lockdown and at least five homes have been evacuated as SWAT teams search for a man who shot at two police officers Monday night, authorities say.

The officers were not wounded.

About 10:50 p.m. Monday, Riverside police officers approached a suspicious vehicle on MacArthur Road, just north of Garfield Street, in the city’s Ramona neighborhood, Riverside Officer Ryan Railsback said Tuesday morning.

One man who was standing outside the car went down a side street, and the officers followed him on foot, Railsback said. The suspect shot at the officers multiple times, and they returned fire, he said.

It’s unclear whether the suspect, who then fled, was injured, Railsback said.

“Everything along MacArthur is closed down, along with the side streets there,” he said.

The people who were in the car were detained and are being questioned, he said.

