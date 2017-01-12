Southbound 15 Freeway in Riverside area closed after shots fired during pursuit

The southbound 15 Freeway in the Riverside area was closed late Wednesday after shots were fired during a police pursuit, officials said.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, all lanes were still closed for “police activity.”

The pursuit started about 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the 15 Freeway at Indian Truck Trail, but the driver eventually stopped in the area of Villa Milano and Villa Roma in Lake Elsinore.

Shots were fired when the driver stopped, but it appeared that shots were also fired when the pursuit was still on the highway.

CalTrans tweeted that the roadway was closed at Indian Truck Trail for “police activity” for an unknown duration.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office later tweeted to avoid the area where the pursuit ended because of an officer-involved shooting.

Officials had reports that there are children in the car when the driver was shooting at officers, but it is unclear if anyone was injured or if the suspect was in custody.

