Another secret witness, three others to testify in Robert Durst's murder case in L.A.

Los Angeles prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses starting on Tuesday as they try to bolster their theory about New York real estate magnate Robert Durst: He’s a murderer who kills off anyone who knows too much about his past.

Durst, 74, is accused of shooting his friend Susan Berman in the back of her head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. He wanted to silence her because of what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen, prosecutors have said, also arguing that while living on the lam in Texas, Durst killed a neighbor he feared had discovered his true identity.

The eccentric multimillionaire will appear in court Tuesday morning to listen as lawyers begin to question four new witnesses — one of whom is still a secret.

With Durst unlikely to go to trial until next year at the earliest, a judge has allowed prosecutors to take early testimony from some witnesses who could be killed or die of other causes before the case goes before a jury. Prosecutors have argued that Durst is a danger to some of the witnesses.

The secret witness expected to testify sometime in the next few days would be the second called by prosecutors. At a hearing in February, Durst’s longtime friend Nick Chavin delivered bombshell testimony, saying Durst confessed to killing Kathleen and Berman. Chavin’s identity was kept secret from the defense until days before he testified and his identity was revealed to the public only when he took the stand.

After meeting for dinner in New York City in 2014, Chavin said, Durst confessed to killing Berman, who had introduced the two men.

“I had to. It was her or me,” Durst said, according to Chavin. “I had no choice.”

Chavin also testified that, years earlier, Berman had told him Durst once admitted to her that he killed Kathleen.

“Susan said to me, ‘Bob killed Kathie,’” Chavin testified. He said that Kathleen also had told him before her disappearance that she feared Durst.

Aside from the second secret witness, prosecutors are expected to question three others this week: Berman’s friend Miriam Barnes, retired New York police detective James Varian, who once took a report from Durst’s neighbors regarding a domestic violence incident, and Rafael Prado, an elevator operator who prosecutors say will help establish the timeline of Kathleen’s disappearance.

Durst was arrested at a New Orleans hotel on March 14, 2015 — a day before the last episode of a six-part HBO documentary about the millionaire’s life aired.

During the episode, Durst mutters: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” which some interpreted to be a confession to multiple murders. “The Jinx” documentary, which highlights Berman’s death and Kathleen’s disappearance, also includes video from Durst's 2003 trial in Texas, where he was accused of killing his neighbor, Morris Black. Durst admitted to killing the man and chopping up his body, but argued that he’d shot him in self-defense. A jury acquitted him of murder.

Two days after his arrest in New Orleans, prosecutors charged Durst with Berman’s murder, but he didn’t return to Los Angeles until November 2016 after he was sentenced on federal gun charges.

While still in New Orleans, Durst gave a rambling, videotaped interview to Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin — footage that has now become a hotly contested piece of evidence. In court filings, Durst’s attorneys have accused the veteran prosecutor of misconduct, saying the interrogation of their client was “improper and deceptive.” Durst, lawyers say, was “frail, afraid and quite disoriented” during the questioning. Lewin has condemned those accusations in filings and in court.

Both sides are scheduled to argue their stance on the admissibility of that footage this week, but the defense has asked for a delay.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

For more news from the Los Angeles County courts, follow me on Twitter: @marisagerber