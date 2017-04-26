Secret witness expected to testify in hearing for accused murderer Robert Durst

A secret witness is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon at a hearing in the murder case against New York real estate scion Robert Durst.

Durst, 74, is accused of the execution-style killing of his longtime friend Susan Berman, whom prosecutors say he shot in the back of the head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000 because she knew too much about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen.

On Tuesday. three other witnesses testified — including a friend of Berman’s who recalled a chilling conversation she’d had with the victim years before her death.

Miriam Barnes said that soon after Kathleen’s disappearance, Berman had called asking her to come to her apartment. When she arrived, Berman was pacing and asked her to sit down, Barnes testified.

“I’m going to tell you something, but I need you not to ask me any questions,” Berman said, according to Barnes. “I did something today.”

Berman did not elaborate, according to Barnes’ testimony, other than to say the favor was for Durst.

Then, Barnes recalled, her friend offered an ominous warning that didn’t fully hit her until she attended Berman’s funeral years later: “If anything ever happens to me, Bobby did it.”

Barnes was the second person to testify that Berman knew details about Kathleen’s disappearance. Earlier in the year, Nick Chavin — a mutual friend of Durst and Berman — testified that the multi-millionaire once confessed to killing Berman. He also testified that she had told him years earlier that Durst told her that he’d killed Kathleen.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Chip Lewis Wednesday morning, Barnes also testified that Durst had not threatened her. The pair only met once, Barnes said.

Lewis also focused on a discrepancy in Barnes’ recollection about when the alleged conversation with Berman took place. On the stand Tuesday, Barnes testified that it happened in the 1970s, saying she knew it was before her wedding in 1978. Kathleen didn’t disappear until 1982.

When asked Wednesday how she was with remembering dates, Barnes replied, “Meh,” adding that she never really liked numbers.

Durst traced Barnes with his eyes as she left the witness stand and exited the courtroom. He eventually turned around at the urging of one of his attorneys.

Born into prominence as the son of a real estate tycoon, Durst gained broader notoriety in the spring of 2015 with the premiere of a six-part HBO documentary examining Kathleen’s disappearance, Berman’s death and the 2001 slaying of Durst’s neighbor in Texas. Durst admitted to shooting Morris Black and chopping up his body, but he argued self-defense and was acquitted in 2003.

During the last episode of “The Jinx,” Durst mumbles, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” which some viewers considered a broad confession. A day before the episode aired, FBI agents arrested Durst at a hotel in New Orleans, where he was staying under a fake name.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

james.queally@latimes.com

For more crime news from Southern California, follow us on Twitter: @marisagerber and @JamesQueallyLAT

ALSO

"I’m a professional liar," key witness against Robert Durst once told prosecutors in recorded call

What Robert Durst said he meant when he told lawyers: 'I kill a lot'

Robert Durst confessed to killing Susan Berman, 'secret witness' says in court