5 injured, 2 arrested in Russian River gang brawl

Sticks, knives and an assortment of beer cans and bottles were among the weapons used in a gang brawl along the Russian River this weekend, where five men were hospitalized and two teenagers were arrested, authorities said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Monte Rio Beach at 6:40 p.m. Saturday because a group of people were reportedly fighting and throwing beer cans, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they found about 16 people who had been involved in the fracas.

After conducting interviews and watching cellphone video, deputies determined that one group at the beach “spontaneously started yelling gang terms” and started the fight with another group, which was presumed to be from a rival gang, the sheriff’s office said.

A 28-year-old man from San Francisco and two men from Santa Rosa, ages 22 and 25, were taken to a hospital with cuts and bruises to the head, authorities said.

A 55-year-old man from Santa Rosa was treated for a cut on his hand, and a 19-year-old man from Santa Rosa suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

All five men were expected to survive their injuries, authorities said.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy from Petaluma and booked him into the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. A 16-year-old girl from Santa Rosa also was arrested for misdemeanor battery and released on a citation.

Further arrests and gang enhancements are likely as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.

