Suspect in motor home chase shaved his beard before attempting to flee on a train, authorities say

An extensive two-day manhunt for a sex offender who escaped after leading police on an hours-long chase in a motor home with his two young children had dodged arrest by shaving his beard before attempting to flee on a train to Arizona, authorities said Friday.
Stephen Houk, 46, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when officers found him hiding inside the compartment of an empty rail car in Barstow in Kern County, more than 100 miles from where police last saw him, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said. The chase started in Los Angeles County.
Speaking at a news conference Friday, the sheriff credited the cooperation of multiple police departments and agencies involved in the search for Houk, who was wanted on suspicion of evading, child abduction, child endangerment and weapons violations.
After his arrest, Houk was taken to the Lancaster sheriff's station, where he was booked on 14 felony counts, McDonnell said. His bail was set at $1 million.
If convicted on all counts, Houk could spend up to 75 years in prison, said Capt. Eddie Hernandez of the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau.
After he was arrested, Houk told officials he had eluded arrest by avoiding highways and running for three hours in the dark toward Bakersfield.
"When it got dark, he figured that the manhunt had stopped, and so he started to walk and made his way down to Bakersfield," Hernandez said.
Once there, Houk rested at a library and then went to a nearby homeless shelter to eat.
By then, officials had information that Houk was in Bakersfield and learned from locals that a train there left nightly heading toward Arizona.
After officials learned Houk had hopped the train and was heading across the state, officers narrowed their search to Barstow, where the train had made a stop.
Officials asked railroad police to stop all freight trains in order to continue the search, which eventually led them to Houk.
The ordeal began around 8 a.m. Tuesday, when Houk got into a heated argument in his motor home with the mother of his two young children, McDonnell said.
The prolonged dispute escalated when Houk pointed a hand gun at his longtime girlfriend, threatening to kill her and harm his kids, McDonnell said.
Houk then head-butted the woman and pushed her out of the motor home and into a shopping center parking lot before driving off with his 3-year-old son and 11-month old daughter still inside the vehicle.
Not long after the woman spoke with authorities, Los Angeles police spotted the motor home and attempted to pull it over. But Houk refused to stop, prompting officers to embark on a two-mile pursuit.
While officers were following the vehicle, the woman told authorities that Houk had threatened to harm their children and that they were still in the motor home.
After learning this, officers canceled the pursuit in order to prevent any injury to the children.
"Safety and retrieval of the children was the most important factor weighed in the pursuit," McDonnell said.
At 2:30 p.m., officers spotted Houk inside his RV around Culver City and attempted to pull him over a second time, hoping he would surrender.
But Houk drove off, prompting a second pursuit.
Officers followed Houk's vehicle as he drove to the northbound 5 Freeway, heading through Santa Clarita, Castaic and Newhall until reaching Kern County.
After heading north on Highway 99 through Bakersfield, Houk found himself in a rural location and began driving through an almond orchard.
The nearly four-hour pursuit ended when the motor home got stuck on soggy ground.
With dust in the air and thick brush obstructing officers' view, Houk escaped on foot, leaving his two children in the vehicle.
He told authorities that he hid under foliage in the orchard, Hernandez said.
His children were found unharmed inside the motor home and were reunited with their mother.
The children since have been placed with the Department of Children and Family Services while their mother receives support and resources in connection with domestic violence, Hernandez said.
