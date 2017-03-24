Sacramento police identify suspect in quadruple homicide

Sacramento police on Friday released the identity of a man suspected of killing four people whose bodies were found inside a Sacramento home.

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday on suspicion of murder, according to police and sheriff’s inmate information.

The bodies were found Thursday morning in a house in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue, authorities said. Police received a call about 7 a.m. from a relative asking officers to check the welfare of the victims, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The relative had been unable to reach the victims, he said.

The relative also indicated “there were suspicious circumstances in the home,” Officer Linda Matthews said. No one answered the door when officers arrived, so they broke into the home and discovered the bodies, police said.

The four victims were two adults and two children, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Officers did not disclose how the people died, and no estimate was given for how long the bodies had been inside the house.

During the investigation, officers received information that led them to Vasquez-Oliva in San Francisco, authorities said.

Vasquez-Oliva was detained by officers from the San Francisco Police Department near Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue, not far from Alamo Square Park, according to Sacramento police.

Matthews told The Times on Thursday that police “believe the victims were known to the suspect.”

“It doesn’t appear to be a random act,” Heinlein said. “That should alleviate some of the fears in the area.”

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released. Heinlein said that until the coroner identifies the victims and their next of kin has been notified, police will not be releasing details about the suspect’s relationship to them.

