Intruder fatally stabs woman with samurai sword in Temple City attack

A Los Angeles-area woman was killed Wednesday by an intruder who beat her with a wrench and knifed her with a samurai sword before stabbing a man who came to her aid.

The gruesome slaying occurred about 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard in Temple City, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Sara Rodriguez.

Authorities found the woman with stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the 40-year-old woman was home with a friend when the assailant attacked her with a wrench. Then, the attacker took a samurai sword inside the home and stabbed the woman, Corina said.

The woman’s friend was also stabbed, and paramedics took him to a hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies fanned out across the neighborhood in search of the attacker. Officials told KABC-TV that the suspected assailant, a 44-year-old man, later surrendered.

The identities of the slain woman and the suspect were not released.

