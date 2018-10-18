Deputy wounded in shooting outside apartment complex in San Bernardino County

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire at an apartment complex in Adelanto early Thursday, officials said.
Deputies were at the Raintree Garden Apartments at 8125 Bellflower St. about 2 a.m. when shots were fired from one of the buildings, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachma. A deputy was hit by the gunfire and airlifted to a hospital, she said.
The extent of the deputy’s injuries was unclear, but the person was conscious, Bachman wrote on Twitter.
It is not clear what led to the shooting and whether a suspect is in custody.