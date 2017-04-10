Panic and confusion reign as parents await word on their children after San Bernardino school shooting

Seconds after his sister called him about a school shooting, David Zamudio started racing toward San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School.

Zamudio, whose 6-year-old daughter is in second grade at the school, quickly found himself among a throng of panicked parents outside the building trying to determine if their children were safe, and where they could pick them up on Monday morning.

“I came because they said it was safer, more isolated. But I guess it’s not that way,” said Zamudio, who recently moved to the area from Highland.

Two people were killed and two students were injured after gunfire erupted inside a classroom about 10:30 a.m. Monday, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter. Police do not believe there is an active shooter on scene, and have described the incident as a “murder-suicide.”

The injured students were airlifted to a local hospital, according to a school spokeswoman who spoke to KTLA-TV Channel 5 live on air.

At North Park, students could be seen gathered on a field at a corner of the campus near Northpark Boulevard and H Street around 11:40 a.m., accompanied by teachers and guarded by law enforcement officers carrying long guns.

Some parents at the scene said there was confusion over where to collect their children as information circulated that they should be picked up at either Cajon High School or Cal State San Bernardino.

Students from the elementary school are being evacuated to Cal State San Bernardino’s physical education building, where they can access bathrooms and water, according to Joe Gutierrez, a university spokesman.

Parents need to first go to Cajon High School, where officials will verify their identity, before sending them to Cal State San Bernardino to pick up their children, Gutierrez said.

The university was placed on a brief lockdown that was lifted about 11:45 a.m. Monday, he said.

North Park Elementary teaches more than 500 students between kindergarten and sixth grade, mostly from low-income Latino families.

