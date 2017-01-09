Off-duty L.A. sheriff's deputy opens fire during 'altercation' in San Bernardino

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fired a gun Monday during an altercation in San Bernardino, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Scroggin confirmed that the deputy discharged the weapon and that the incident was under investigation by San Bernardino police.

Authorities received a call about 1:45 p.m. about gunshots fired near 43rd Street and Mountain View Avenue in San Bernardino, police spokeswoman Eileen Hards said.

Officers responded and learned that the off-duty law enforcement officer was involved “in an altercation” with at least two suspects, Hards said.

“Multiple shots were fired,” she added.

Police tracked down a vehicle and detained one suspect, who was wounded and taken to a hospital. A second suspect remained outstanding.

The sheriff’s deputy’s name was not released and it’s unclear if the officer was injured.

Nearby resident Jonathan Albin told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that his car was struck by gunfire, with a bullet piercing his windshield. He told the paper that he heard a total of 11 gunshots.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

