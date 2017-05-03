San Francisco police shoot and kill suspect as he stabs another man, authorities say

San Francisco police officers shot and killed a man who they say was stabbing another man Wednesday in the heart of the city’s downtown.

The shooting occurred just after 11:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Market Street, new Police Chief William “Bill” Scott told reporters at the scene.

Two officers were patrolling the area when they saw a man stabbing another person, he said.

“The officers intervened,” Scott said. “During the course of the intervening, at least one officer discharged a firearm.”

The man died from a gunshot wound, and the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither has been identified.

“This information is preliminary, and this is an active and ongoing investigation,” the chief said. “As we get more facts, we will understand in totality what happened.”

