San Gabriel Valley massage parlor owner accused of sex trafficking

A woman who ran two massage parlors in the San Gabriel Valley was arrested this week on suspicion of trafficking her employees and forcing them into commercial sex work, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Mei Xing, 57, of San Gabriel allegedly ran two massage businesses and a residence as illegal brothels, authorities said.
On Tuesday, authorities served search warrants at each place. Xing, who was known as “Anna,” was arrested as she left one of the locations and was booked at the East Los Angeles Station on human trafficking charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The locations involved were: Rose Spa/Beauty Laser Massage in the 2800 block of Peck Road in El Monte, Royal Massage/Garvey Therapy in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue in South El Monte and a residence in the 300 block of Newby Avenue in San Gabriel.
Evidence “consistent with commercial sex work” was found at each location, and several women were interviewed as potential trafficking victims who were referred to victims’ services providers, authorities said.
Detectives from the multiagency Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Xing in July. Authorities said financial crimes, including money laundering, also were suspected.
Xing was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Authorities are asking any potential victims or anyone with information to contact Det. Nick Stewart of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Human Trafficking Bureau at (323) 526-5156 or the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking hotline at (888) 539-2373.
Those who prefer to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.