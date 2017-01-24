Missing teen possibly carrying guns prompts lockdown of San Marino school district

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are frantically searching for a teenage boy who was “not in a right state of mind” after a dispute with a girl and may have left home with three guns, authorities said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old student from San Marino High School, whom The Times has not identified because he’s a minor, was last seen by his parents about 9 a.m. wearing black pants and a black hoodie, said sheriff’s Sgt. James Long.

The boy had recently had a dispute with a girl and was “not acting right, not in a right state of mind,” Long said his family told investigators.

The parents said that three pistols were missing from the home, Long said. Authorities found a gun in a wash near the boy’s home but two others are missing, he said.

All schools in the San Marino school district have been placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

