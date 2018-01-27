Weekend Santa Ana winds trigger critical fire conditions in Southern California

A combination of strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity will raise the risk of fire danger throughout Southern California beginning Saturday night and continuing through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A red flag warning will be in place from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 p.m. Monday, as warm Santa Ana winds blow through the region. Winds will gust to 55 mph in the mountains, and from 40 to 50 mph in the San Fernando and Ventura County valleys, peaking Sunday morning.
The weekend also will bring very low relative humidity, in the single digits in some areas, as temperatures climb into the 80s on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.
"It's very dry — far below normal for this time of year, but it's also kind of typical with a Santa Ana winds condition," said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The Santa Ana winds are fueled by air moving from high pressure zones in the Great Basin area of Utah and Idaho to lower pressure zones along the Southern California coastline.
Strong winds could potentially push a fire along, helping it to spread quickly, while low relative humidity allows vegetation to burn readily.
The red flag warning is not a predictor for fires, Sweet said, but it does raise concern for rapid fire growth.