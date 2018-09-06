17-year-old girl held in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Santa Ana

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Santa Ana, police said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested at her Orange home on suspicion of manslaughter and will be held at Orange County Juvenile Hall, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
At the scene, detectives found a weapon they believe was used in the shooting.
The slaying occurred about 1:20 a.m., when police were called to Richland Avenue and Shelton Street. They found Bryan Chavez in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
Residents reported hearing a gunshot but did not see the shooting, authorities said. Police said that detectives have “some insight” as to what led to the shooting, but have not released details.