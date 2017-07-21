Man with knife fatally shot by Santa Ana police investigating disturbance call, authorities say

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police officers investigating a family disturbance call at a Santa Ana home Friday, officials said.

Two Santa Ana police officers responded to a report of a family fight about 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Olive Street, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a department spokesman.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife, and a shooting occurred, Bertagna said. Details about what led to the shooting were not released.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, Bertagna said.

He was not identified.

Investigators were scouring the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage, he said.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the shooting, and the Police Department is conducting an internal investigation.

