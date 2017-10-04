Car fire on 14 Freeway sparks 2-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita

A car fire spread to the hillside next to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday night, charring about two acres of brush and briefly shutting down northbound lanes, officials said.

The car, which had a mattress pinned underneath it, caught fire on the northbound 14 near Newhall Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Soon after, flames spread to the hillside.

No structures were threatened and no one was injured, said Robert Diaz, a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 100 firefighters were battling the blaze. Los Angeles Fire Department ground and air crews were also called to assist.

Some lanes were reopened about 10 p.m. Officials estimated three lanes would be closed for two hours, according to the CHP’s online incident log.

