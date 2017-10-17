Evacuations ordered as crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz mountains

Northern California firefighters are battling a fire that sprang up overnight in the mountains around Santa Cruz, prompting evacuation orders.

Rob Sherman, assistant chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told KNTV news that at least one structure was destroyed and about 100 homes are threatened.

Sherman said that a house fire is believed to have sparked the quick-spreading blaze.

Firefighters planned to attack the flames from air at sunrise.

ALSO

These are the leading causes of California wildfires

Firefighters continue to gain ground on deadly Northern California blazes

These are some of the victims of the Northern California firestorm