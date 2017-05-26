Santa Monica Police issue warning for residents to lock doors and windows near standoff

Santa Monica residents near the 200 block of 19th Street have been warned by police to stay indoors and to keep their windows and doors locked as officers engage in an apparent standoff with someone in a nearby home.

The city’s police department issued the warning on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. and asked others to stay out of the area. Police provided no other details about what was occurring.

But some local residents posted pictures on social media showing heavily armed officers in the area in some sort of standoff.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

