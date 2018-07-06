Police investigate suspicious death at Santa Monica hospital

Police were trying to determine the circumstances surrounding a “suspicious” death on the grounds of a Santa Monica hospital early Friday morning, authorities said.
The man, described only as a Caucasian male in his 40s, was found dead on a bench outside Saint John’s Hospital on Santa Monica Boulevard about 6:45 a.m., according to a statement released by the Santa Monica Police Department.
The victim may have been homeless and appears to have suffered stab wounds, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a police spokesman. Investigators believe the man was attacked on the hospital grounds, Rodriguez said.
The bench where the man’s body was found is on the east side of the hospital, close to 23rd Street, according to Rodriguez, who described the area as “tucked away” from parts of the hospital that would usually have heavy foot traffic.
It was not clear if the man, whose identity has not been confirmed, had been a patient of the hospital. The hospital does have security staff, Rodriguez said.
In a statement, hospital officials said they were “deeply saddened” to learn about the discovery of the body and asked employees who witnessed any odd activity at the hospital “over the last 12 hours” to immediately contact law enforcement.