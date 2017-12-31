Arrests made in fatal stabbing of Marine in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine during a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter, police said Sunday.
Officers arrested Jose Oscar Esqueda, 30, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 24, about 11 p.m. Saturday, said San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin.
The men are suspected of killiing Ryan Evan Harris, who is from Northern California, during a fight that broke out on Island Avenue near J Street early Friday.
Officers found Harris on the sidewalk with apparent stab wounds to his upper torso, Griffin said. He died before he could be transported to a hospital.
A short time later, police responded to a second stabbing victim about a block away on J Street, Griffin said. Investigators believe the man was also injured in the brawl.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening stab wounds to his back and chest, Griffin said. His identity was not immediately released.
Esqueda was booked in to jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Holliday was booked in to county jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and a probation violation.
UPDATES:
5:20 p.m.: This article was updated with new information from police.
This article was originally posted at 2:25 p.m.