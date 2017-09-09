Police ask for help in search for missing Army veteran

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a San Diego woman who has been missing since leaving her home a week ago.

Julia Jacobson, 37, was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Aero Drive about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 7, according to friends and San Diego police. She texted a friend about 9:30 p.m. saying she was in the Palm Springs area and hasn’t been heard from since.

Jacobson’s car, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was found Thursday morning on Monroe Avenue in North Park not far from her Normal Heights home.

According to a post on a Facebook page titled “Help find Julia Jacobson,” the woman’s dog, a Wheaten terrier named Boogie, is also missing.

Jacobson works for 7-Eleven and is an Army veteran, her friends said.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds with blond hair. She has a tattoo of a crab holding a flower on her hip.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2277 or (619) 531-2000.debbi.baker@sduniontribune.com

