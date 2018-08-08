Sylmar dollar store employee arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least three minors

A 60-year-old employee of a Sylmar store has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 12, police said Wednesday.
Enrique Ramirez was arrested by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division on July 26 and charged with three counts of sexual assault against a minor, according to online court and jail records.
Police opened an investigation into Ramirez on July 17 after a person made a report accusing Ramirez of assaulting him several times inside American Dollar Plus, a convenience store in a strip mall in the 12700 block of Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar, according to a news release issued Wednesday by LAPD.
A second person contacted police three days later and accused Ramirez of repeatedly abusing him over a 10-month period. Investigators served a search warrant at the store on July 26, and Ramirez was arrested without incident.
He is being held in lieu of $1.8 million bail, according to jail records. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.
A call to the Sylmar store where police say the assaults took place was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.