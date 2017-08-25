Organizer of far-right rally in San Francisco cancels weekend event

A controversial far-right rally scheduled to take place near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has been canceled, the event organizer said in a Facebook live video on Friday afternoon.

The reason for the cancellation of the Saturday afternoon rally was not immediately clear. Joey Gibson, the founder of Patriot Prayer which was organizing the event, made mention of threats of violence by anti-fascists in the video announcing the cancellation.

The group will hold a 2 p.m. press conference at Alamo Park on Saturday.

Gibson did not immediately respond to a text message from a Times reporter. Calls to a spokesperson for San Francisco City Hall were not immediately returned.

A spokeswoman for the San Francisco Police Department said she had not heard any word that the protest was canceled.

Despite the cancellation, some law enforcement leaders say they will remain on alert.

"I think all agencies are still very concerned about the potential for violence," said Jim Libby, an assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division.

