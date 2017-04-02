2 killed, several injured in shootings in Harbor Gateway, Huntington Park

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to two separate fatal shootings overnight that also left several other people injured.

The first shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies on patrol heard gunshots in the 12700 block of South Avalon Boulevard in the Harbor Gateway area, sheriff’s officials said. They saw two suspects jump into a black Honda Civic, then watched as the vehicle backed up and struck a man and a woman before fleeing the scene.

Deputies followed the Honda and were able to stop the vehicle near the intersection of 124th Street and Avalon Boulevard and detain the two suspects, officials said.

The deputies later learned that the man struck by the vehicle had also been shot in the chest, officials said. The woman sustained abrasions to her head and body. Both were transported to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The two suspects remained in custody pending an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, authorities said. It is still undetermined if they had a role in the shooting of the male victim.

Detectives also learned that a second suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra, was seen leaving the scene at the time the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The second shooting occurred about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Pacific Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue in Huntington Park, sheriff’s officials said.

Four occupants of a sport utility vehicle driving in the area were fired upon numerous times by an unknown suspect, officials said. A female passenger was struck in the head, the driver was struck in the arm and another passenger suffered a grazing wound to the head. The fourth passenger was not injured.

The driver reached a nearby hospital, where the female victim was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and no motive has been established, officials said.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

