Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol cars crashed into each other on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. just west of Heathercliff Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Johnson. There were no serious injuries, but one deputy was transferred to a local hospital for observation, he said.

No other details were available about how the crash occurred or who was responsible, Johnson said.

The crash scene has been cleared to traffic.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com