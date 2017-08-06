Off-duty sheriff's deputy is struck and killed on 605 Freeway after his vehicle broke down

An off-duty 29-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed when he was struck Saturday by a vehicle while he was stopped on the shoulder of the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, authorities said.

Deputy Michael Haak, a father of three, was driving northbound and “presumably experiencing vehicle trouble” around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano.

Haak had pulled to the shoulder and exited on the traffic side of his vehicle when he was hit by a car in the right lane, she said.

The other motorist, a 54-year-old man from Buena Park, cooperated with California Highway Patrol investigators, who said they did not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Haak was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Haak was most recently assigned to the Lakewood station.

"I know many of you worked with Mike and words alone will never be able to ease the overwhelming grief you must be feeling,” Sheriff’s Capt. James Wolak told Haak’s colleagues, according to the release. “Please know that Mike loved being a deputy sheriff and lived a very full life. I was proud to witness the overwhelming response from Lakewood station in support of him and his family.”

