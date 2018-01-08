Suspect arrested in stabbing of L.A. County sheriff's deputy in Canyon Country

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy on Monday morning, officials said.

The deputy, described as a 26-year veteran of the department, was attacked around 10 a.m., said Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the department. Authorities said the deputy was taken to a hospital and was in good condition.

The deputy was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, in Canyon Country, when he was confronted by by Donald Chinchilla, 21, according to authorities.

Chinchilla reportedly asked the victim if he was a deputy, and when he said that he was, Chinchilla allegedly stabbed the deputy in the torso and fled.

Chinchilla, a Canyon Country resident, was later found in the backyard of a residence in the 18900 block of Nearbrook Street, authorities said. He has been taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on a police officer.

A large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene of the stabbing, the department said.

UPDATES:

2:30 p.m.: This article was updated with the suspect’s name and details of the attack.

12:35 p.m.: This article was updated with information about the suspect’s arrest.

11:25 a.m.: This article was updated with additional information from the Sheriff’s Department.

This article was originally published at 10:30 a.m.