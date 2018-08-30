Fetus found in bathroom of Sherman Oaks supermarket

A fetus was found in the bathroom of a Sherman Oaks supermarket on Wednesday afternoon, and authorities are investigating, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The fetus was discovered around 3 p.m. by an employee of the Ralphs grocery store on Burbank Boulevard, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.
It was not immediately clear whether the incident was the result of a stillbirth or a miscarriage.
A woman who was in the store bathroom before the fetus was found was located and questioned by authorities, Im said.
Police were still at Ralphs as of 6 p.m., but the store remained open.