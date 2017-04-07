Dog missing after deadly California boat accident found safe

A dog whose owner died after his powerboat capsized in a bay north of San Francisco has been found alive three days after the accident.

The Labrador retriever, named Yoda, was spotted Thursday on a rocky beach by two firefighters scouting locations for water rescue skills training.

Marin County Battalion Chief Bret McTigue says they wrapped the cold, wet dog in a life jacket and put him near a fireplace at a fire station to warm him up.

The dog's owner was 47-year-old Brian Ho. McTigue said Ho died Monday after his 13-foot boat capsized in Tomales Bay.

Another man and another dog survived.