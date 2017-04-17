2 injured in shooting and crash in Lincoln Heights

Authorities are investigating a crash and a shooting that left two people seriously injured Monday in the Lincoln Heights area.

The incident was reported at 6:45 a.m. at Medford and Ricardo streets, according to Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one injured person and a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

As officers investigated, they discovered a second crime scene a block away at Soto Street and Valley Boulevard, police said. There they found a second victim.

LAPD Officer Tony Im said one victim was the driver of the vehicle and had suffered blunt force trauma. The other victim was a passenger and had been shot, he said.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.

A section of the street was closed off with yellow tape as detectives tried to piece together details about the crash and shooting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be taking over the investigation because authorities believe the incident started in a neighboring city, Im said.

