Woman shot in head in Panorama City in possible gang-related shooting

A 21-year-old woman was on life support after she was shot in the head while driving in Panorama City early Thursday, police said.
Police received a report of a shooting at 2:35 a.m. at 7858 Van Nuys Blvd, according to Sgt. Greg Bruce of the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division.
The woman was driving on Van Nuys Boulevard when shots were fired into her car, police said. One round struck her in head and she crashed at the scene.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed on life support, authorities said.
Gang detectives and homicide detectives were on the scene investigating. There was no immediate information on possible suspects.
"Because of the area and because of the recent spike in gang crime, we're treating this as a gang shooting," Bruce said.
