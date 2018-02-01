Advertisement

Woman shot in head in Panorama City in possible gang-related shooting

Brittny Mejia
By
Feb 01, 2018 | 5:40 AM
Woman shot in head in Panorama City in possible gang-related shooting
An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving in Panorama City early Thursday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A 21-year-old woman was on life support after she was shot in the head while driving in Panorama City early Thursday, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at 2:35 a.m. at 7858 Van Nuys Blvd, according to Sgt. Greg Bruce of the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division.

Advertisement

The woman was driving on Van Nuys Boulevard when shots were fired into her car, police said. One round struck her in head and she crashed at the scene.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed on life support, authorities said.
Detail photo of the driver's side window shows bullet hole.
Detail photo of the driver's side window shows bullet hole. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Gang detectives and homicide detectives were on the scene investigating. There was no immediate information on possible suspects.

"Because of the area and because of the recent spike in gang crime, we're treating this as a gang shooting," Bruce said.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

Advertisement
Advertisement